First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $3,586,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

ETSY opened at $165.82 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

