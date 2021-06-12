Synovus Financial Corp Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

