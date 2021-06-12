First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.