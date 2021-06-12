First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 289.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $91.40 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

