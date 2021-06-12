Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

