Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 216.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

