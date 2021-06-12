iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

