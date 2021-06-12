American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

