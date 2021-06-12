Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 117.9% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

