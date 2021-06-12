Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

