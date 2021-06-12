TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.