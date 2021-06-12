Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,137 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in The Western Union by 26.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

