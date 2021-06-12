Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

