NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $37.30 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

