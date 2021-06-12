Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,137 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.3% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.