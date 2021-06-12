Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,630 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $29.29 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

