Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.