First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 2,843 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.