Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Acquires $201,800.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.12.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.
