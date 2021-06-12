Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Acquires $201,800.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

