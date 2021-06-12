Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WRTBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.87.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

