Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.5704 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

