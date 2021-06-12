Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,883 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

