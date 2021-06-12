Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.83 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.74 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.