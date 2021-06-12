Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,402 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Umpqua worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

UMPQ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

