Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.93 Million Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 136,076 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

