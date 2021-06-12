CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

