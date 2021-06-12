SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,392 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 274.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.