CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $174.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.