Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $167,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $11,280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

