Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Perion Network stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.