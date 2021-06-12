Short Interest in 1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Expands By 1,000.0%

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISOL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. 1mage Software has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

