EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 1,157.2% in May

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 1,157.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

