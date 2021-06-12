Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

