Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 287 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

