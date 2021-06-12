Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

