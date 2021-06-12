Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Equitrans Midstream worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 197,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 739,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

