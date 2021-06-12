Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

