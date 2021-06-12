800,442 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 800,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

