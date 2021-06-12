Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) EVP Sells $315,360.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $816.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

