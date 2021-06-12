The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $276,769.75 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,325,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,088,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.