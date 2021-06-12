Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

