Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.47 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.