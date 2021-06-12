X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.