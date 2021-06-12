Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.80

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 33294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 242,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

