Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

