Swiss National Bank Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Otter Tail worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.79 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

