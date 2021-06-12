Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 52-Week High at $860.00

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 43143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827 ($10.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on CER. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,179.59. The company has a market cap of £250.86 million and a PE ratio of 57.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

