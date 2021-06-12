Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $443,550.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOH opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

