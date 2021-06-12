Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

