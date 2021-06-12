DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 5.4%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $144.36. 96,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,391,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.56. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock worth $1,189,562,144. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

